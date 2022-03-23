MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer and songwriter Muni Long is finally getting her flowers after years of penning hits for a heavy-hitting list of celebs in the music industry.

The 33-year-old star took social media by storm this past year with her smash hit “Hrs and Hrs” flooding a number of TikTok and Instagram users’ videos with the sultry smash. Eventually, the R&B anthem landed on the airwaves skyrocketing to number No. 16 on the Hot 100 charts and rallying to the top of R&B Streaming Songs for three consecutive weeks in January. Now, the soulful crooner has manifested her god-given talents into a major partnership deal with Def Jam in collaboration with her very own label, Supergiant Records.

Muni issued a statement about the career-defining move, telling fans, according to Complex:

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with [chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun] and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true. Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create. As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest.”

This is certainly long overdue for the Florida native. Muni Long emerged on the music scene in 2009 following the release of her debut studio album Jukebox. At that time, the singer was performing under her Priscilla Renea alias. Muni spent over a decade writing songs for a number of artists in the music industry like Rihanna’s “California King Bed” and Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” In 2020, the Grammy-nominated star began to spark popularity churning out viral tunes including her infectious Yung Bleu assisted track “Build A Bae,” which served as a follow up to her critically acclaimed EP “Black Like This.”

During an interview with Billboard in January, the star recalled how she felt when “Hrs and Hrs” began to pick up steam across the internet. The song went spiraling after her friend and All American actress Bre-Z featured the passionate tune in the background of a TikTok video tribute in honor of her fiancé Chris Amore. Long reposted the adorable clip, and within a matter of days, the video garnered over four million views. Initially, the star received an outpour of support from the LGBTQ community.

“It turned into a thing where a lot of lesbian and nonbinary couples were making their videos and sending them to me, so I started posting those. It turned into cis[gender] couples, then it turned into a dance challenge, and then it became #HrsandHrsKaraoke. I was like, ‘OK, this isn’t going to stop,'” she explained.

Long said she and crew “capitalized on the momentum,” and interacted with fans as they created their very own romantic videos with the R&B hit. It was a move that undoubtedly unlocked a new level for the soulful performer.

“I felt like I was driving Uber in a Lamborghini — I could never go fast or in any direction that I wanted to go, so I felt like I wasn’t being used at my full capacity,” Long added. “Now, it’s all about freedom for me. No limitations.”

Congrats to Muni Long!

