MadameNoire Featured Video

Muni Long’s track “Hrs and Hrs” has been deemed the official soundtrack to every lovey dovey TikTok video and we are all ears when it comes to her music. This isn’t the first single she’s had her hands on though. During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, she spoke about one of her songs being given away by her publishers that we know today as “VSOP” sang by K. Michelle.

“It sucks…I’m trying to do my thing. Write your own songs,” she said. “Everything that has happened to me got me to this place. In the future I just decided that I’m gonna play anything for anybody that I don’t want to be passed around. The song went number one with her on the R&B charts. So it’s a win for everybody.”

K. Michelle’s sister, Shalah Pate, didn’t appreciate what Long had to say and let it be known in the comments section of the post.

“No more hrs and hrs for me” she wrote. “Definitely not a fan of how she handled this. My sister killed this song. Also, she’s an amazing writer. She literally writes the majority of the songs on her albums. It’s important to speak facts when speaking Ms. Muni.”

Whether Pate listens or not, “Hrs and Hrs” is a smash hit. It has broken into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has landed in the top 10 of iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. Her EP, Public Displays of Affection, was released in November 2021.

Long isn’t new to R&B and has been a singer and songwriter for some years and went by the name Priscilla Renea. In 2020, she decided to rebrand herself as Muni Long.

The Florida native said that her name change was a way to re-establish herself and her image in the music industry.

“I’m a very gentle person. And I’ve always been kind and wanted to play nice together. But the world is not set up like that,” she told Variety. “The world takes advantage of people like that. And I got taken advantage of A LOT. So there came a time where I had to say, “Okay, I have to show up and stand up for myself because if I don’t, this s*** is going to crush me.”