After revealing why working with the City Girls wasn’t on her to-do list, Nicki Minaj has had a change of heart.

During an interview with The Morning Hustle, the “Yikes” rapper said she initially wanted to collaborate with Yung Miami and JT until she saw some past tweets from them about her.

“A few years ago I saw a video of them and… I asked someone on their team at that time about them,” she said. “I was thinking about jumping on a record that was out a that time. And then…social media happened…when people say things about someone like an artist, whether they tweet or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. The thing is whenever you post something on the internet it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever.”

The tweets she saw led to the Miami duo ruining their chance for a song with Minaj and they didn’t even know it.

“It’s let go but it’s about…why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me?,” she said.

Hours later, Minaj shared on Twitter that she and the City Girls got to talk things out.

“Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all,” she tweeted.

JT then tweeted, “Sag sister! thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!”

Hopefully, their song together will make the head Barb’s next album. She hasn’t revealed any concrete details about it yet, but during a visit to The Dana Cortez Show, she said gave fans a hint about what to expect.

“I’m still talking that talk ’cause that’s my real life that I’ve experienced,” she added. “I have to talk about the hood ’cause that’s where we’re from. I ain’t gonna start rapping about Beverly Hills now ’cause it’s not authentic to me.”