MadameNoire Featured Video

Coi Leray is tired of body shaming and wants it to be left in 2021. In a recent TikTok post, the “No More Parties” rapper called for the trolls to keep quiet and not give unsolicited opinions about women’s bodies.

“Don’t madder how natural she is, who her doctor is, if she has curves, cellulite, big small, round square, let’s just make it a priority to spread love and worry the f*** about yourself. Yuh. 2022 I’m excited,” she captioned a video of her dancing in a bikini.

While experiencing fame for the first time, Leray was often thrown off by her body getting as much attention as her music. In response to people saying she was “too skinny” back in March, the Boston native responded to her bullies via Twitter.

“Lot of y’all do this bullying s*** to every celebrity. I get it, y’all human,” she tweeted. “But a lot of people don’t understand how much it could kill someone. If you tryna kill me, just know I ain’t afraid to die. Im ready for whatever.”

She also tweeted, “Get used to my body because I’m never changing anything on it. Get used to this lil a** cause I ain’t never gonna stop shaking it. Couple of y’all b****** hate how comfortable I am in my skin. So weird.”

After appearing at the 2021 BET Awards, the chatter about her body continued.

“Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand,” she posted on Twitter. “In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin? Help me understand. My body is always trending. I don’t understand.”

Coi Leray isn’t the only celebrity to be hurt by negative comments about their body. Lizzo has had vulnerable moments online talking about the nasty comments about her body on social media and how hurtful they are. Yung Baby Tate was also body shamed after her AfroPunk performance in October 2021.