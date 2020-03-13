“I Don’t Wanna Buy Love:” Benzino Breaks Down Over Relationship Struggles And Desire To Be Loved In Therapy Session

In Saturday’s episode of OWN’s new series “Love Goals,” reality star and entrepreneur Raymond “Benzino” Scott broke down over relationship challenges with on-again-off-again lover Althea Heart and his desire to be in a genuine, loving relationship.

Since the premiere of “Love Goals,” a primary source of contention in Scott and Heart’s relationship has been money. Apparently, there are concerns that Althea’s sole reason for entering into a romantic relationship with Benzino was monetary gain. The subject moved the rapper to tears during a one-on-one therapy session.

“How could you do this to me? I’m tired of crying. I’m sick of like trying to defend myself. I’m a good person. I’m a caring person. I’ve done all of these things,” Scott said. “But then at some point, you have to be like, ‘If everyone is doing this to you then it must be you.’ What am I doing wrong?”

The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star went on to say that while he does have a tendency to try to earn the love of women, he’s not interested in buying it.

“I’m not trying to buy love. I’ll take it naturally. Give it to me naturally. I’m not trying to buy it,” he said. “All I want is that when we walk in a room, people see that you love me.”

As for whether or not he has ever been on the receiving end of genuine love that he didn’t have to earn, Scott had this to say:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know. I don’t even know what love is, to be honest with you.

Benzino and Althea’s relationship woes have been well documented since the pair first debuted their romance on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” several years ago. The pair welcomed a son in 2015; however, the struggles of parenthood only appeared to add turbulence to the already-rocky relationship. In 2017, Heart reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order claiming that Scott had threatened her, held her against her will, and prevented her from calling for help. Hopefully, they are able to resolve their differences or find enough peace to establish an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.

“Love Goals” airs on OWN on Saturdays at 9 pm. Watch a preview of Saturday’s episode below.