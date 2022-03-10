MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has been protecting the privacy of her six-month-old son from the public eye — and it doesn’t seem like that’ll stop anytime soon.

After the “Money” rapper tweeted about her baby battling the struggles of teething, and one user commented about her still not having revealed the child publicly, the musician handled things in typical Cardi fashion.

In response to the troll, Cardi posted a photo so zoomed-in that one can only see her son’s eye.

“That’s all y’all will get,” she captioned the post.

Since some online users shared their dissatisfaction with Cardi’s post, wanting to see more of the rapper’s son, Cardi tweeted, “How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff.”

“If I post it’s cause I want attention. If I speak my mind it’s cause I want attention. If I post a pic I want attention. If I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention… Like wtfff,” the “WAP” rapper emphasized.

Cardi’s clearly over her social media posts being overanalyzed, especially those regarding her children. We get that.

Even though she’s in the public eye, she has the right to withhold details on her son for as long as she likes as any other mother might.

It’s seems strange anyone would feel entitled to a photo of her son, regardless of how much they support Cardi or how big a fan they are.

RELATED CONTENT: “Why Cardi B And Other Women In Business Struggle To Enjoy Their Success”

Cardi and Offset welcomed their son last September. While two haven’t shared the six-month-old’s name publicly just yet, Cardi mentioned last month that she was considering getting the baby boy’s name tattooed on her face.

Since Cardi and Offset are known for grand gestures, we wouldn’t be surprised if their youngest has a big reveal when his parents feel the time is right.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Posts Daughter Kulture’s Reaction To Baby Number 2 Being A Boy: ‘I Want A Baby Sister'”