Zoë Kravitz is in hot water for her comments after Sunday night’s now infamous 94th Academy Awards.

After the Catwoman actress posted photos of herself from that night with two similarly shady captions referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, social media users have been dragging her over her history of inappropriate comments about Jaden Smith when he was a minor.

As MADAMENOIRE reported on Monday, Will slapped Chris during Sunday night’s ceremony after the comedian’s joke in poor taste about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

For the caption of a snapshot of her Oscars outfit on Instagram, Zoë said, “And here is a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Then, underneath a photo of her in her gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars event, the actress’ originally penned: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show — where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Buzzfeed News reports that before turning off her comments, Zoë additionally replied “nope” when a social media user said, “You don’t support him [Will] defending his wife?”

In the aftermath of her shade, online users dug into the internet’s archives and have been posting their recipes on Zoë.

In addition to discussing the actress’ association with fashion designer Alexander Wang — who’s been accused of sexually assaulting several alleged victims — online users have been questioning comments Zoë made about Jaden when the “Icon” rapper was still a minor.

In a 2013 V Magazine interview, a then 24-year-old Zoë said the following about Jaden, who was 14 at the time:

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, ‘I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you.“ “He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

While on a red carpet around two years later, Zoë, then 26, chatted with a reporter in a soundbite about Jaden being her “date” to the event and him, then 16, being “the love of her life.”

