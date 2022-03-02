MadameNoire Featured Video

During an interview with Pedestrian, Zoë Kravitz admitted that she played her big-time Catwoman role as bisexual in the new Batman film. There was one scene in particular that had critics raising a few eyebrows. Kravitz who plays nightclub worker turned Catwoman superhero, Selina Kyle, at one point refers to her onscreen companion Anika as “baby.” When asked if the move was an indicator of the character’s sexuality, Kravitz confirmed the speculation.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” she told the publication right before adding, “I agree.”

Kravitz stars opposite Robert Pattinson in the buzzing new edition of the movie. According to PEOPLE, her character can also be seen flirting with the dark knight throughout the action-packed flick, which further stoked bisexuality claims. However, the film’s director Matt Reeves said while Anika and Kyle’s relationship could definitely be interpreted as a romantic one, it wasn’t the original idea he had conceptualized for the two characters.

“In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said, which I loved, was that [Kyle is] drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her,” he explained. “She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore.”

Reeves continued:

“So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMjsnalpjG/

So, looks like the rumor isn’t quite true, but in preparation for the big role, Kravitz said she studied the behavior of wild cats to get the famous DC superhero’s mannerism’s down pat.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size and Batman’s so much stronger than me,” The Pussy Island director told Empire. “What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Kravitz added:

“This is an origin story for Selina. So it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4. Will you be watching?