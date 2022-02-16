MadameNoire Featured Video

Zoë Kravitz recently shared that she spent a lot of that time reworking the script of her film Pussy Island following the rise of the #MeToo movement and allegations that surfaced against now-disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

While speaking about the MGM-acquired film with Elle Magazine, Kravitz highlighted that she and co-writer E.T. Feigenbaum spent five years writing Pussy Island, a film originally inspired by “the lack of conversation around the way women are treated specifically in the entertainment industry.”

“I started writing it pre — #MeToo, pre — Harvey [Weinstein]. Then the world started to have the conversation, so [the script] changed a lot,” Kravitz explained. “It became more about a power struggle and what that power struggle means. I rewrote it a million times. Now we’re like, ‘Holy sh*t. We’re doing this!'”

“I have moments of being nervous,” the actress said of the film being her directorial debut. “But I know the story so well, and I’m trying to focus less on ‘Am I going to do a good job?’ and more on ‘What is my intention?'”

Pussy Island focuses on a young cocktail waitress in L.A. named Frida who tries to seduce mysterious tech mogul Slater King and later finds herself on his beautiful yet sinister private island.

Channing Tatum, who’s been dating Kravitz in real life since August 2021, is starring as Slater King. Interestingly, Kravitz told Elle she thought Tatum would be “brave enough” to handle Pussy Island’s script.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark,” Kravitz said, adding, “I’m excited to see him do that.”

Actress Naomi Ackie is rumored to be the film’s lead, although speculation about that hasn’t been confirmed by anyone attached to the film.

Pussy Island is set to begin filming this summer.

