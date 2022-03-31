MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna claims she’s in a financial rut now that she doesn’t receive child support from Tyga or Rob Kardashian, who both share children with the Washington D.C. native.

The model took to Twitter, this week to air out her grievances, telling fans in a since-deleted tweet that she had to give up 3 of her cars to make ends meet.

“My reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna added. “Single no support child support.”

Unfortunately, the socialite and reality TV star didn’t get the support she was hoping for from social media goers. A majority of the internet criticized Chyna, arguing that she was only looking for more money to support her lavish lifestyle.

“She had to give up some of her cars boo hoo hoo!” wrote one naysayer on Twitter. “I think child support should be set up in a way where as long as day is paying for the child’s stuff throughout the year he doesn’t need to be on no papers. #shetriedit!”

While another person commented:

“lol She used them both by having babies to get money.”

On social media, Chyna does appear to be raking in the dough. The star often markets sexy attire that can be purchased from her Blac Chyna Closet clothing brand on Instagram. She’s also the proud owner of a cosmetics company and Influencer Marketing Hub estimated that the former dancer brought in a whopping $16.2 million upon joining the racy social media platform Only Fans in 2021.

After the story went viral on social media, Tyga, who welcomed a son in October 2012 with the 33-year-old, stepped into The Shade Room’s comment section to shut down Chyna’s accusations.

“I pay 40k a year for my son’s school and he lives with me Mon-Sat,” the “Rack City” hitmaker wrote. “Why would I pay child support lol.”

Then, Rob Kardashian, who isn’t a fan of the spotlight, popped out of the shadows and defended himself.

“I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense,” the reality star, who shares 5-year-old Dream with Chyna, clapped back. “I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Before signing off, Tyga hopped back into The Shade Room’s comment section one more time and rallied in support of the father of one.

“@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3K less. Let me kno the plug,” the rapper replied.

Of course, the exchange solicited all kinds of commentary from internet users.

“Well damn sounds like he needs child support,” one person wrote in response to Tyga’s comment. “Monday through Saturday?! Shit, she owes him!” echoed another user regarding Kardashian’s clap back.

Chyna’s claims come one month after Kardashian, 35, decided to dismiss his 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against the model and influencer. According to PEOPLE, Chyna tried to choke The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum with a phone cord during a heated altercation at his sister Kylie Jenner’s home. In court, “Kardashian also claimed that Chyna caused extensive damage to Jenner’s home, which Jenner said was in excess of $100,000,” the publication noted. The TV personality decided to drop the lawsuit for the sake of their daughter.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna,” he added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna’s lawyer commented: “Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream’s mother, Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna, more than four years ago.” The legal counsil added:

“Although she can never get back the peace of mind she deserved these last four years, Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

