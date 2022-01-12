MadameNoire Featured Video

Soulja Boy has decided to take his talents to OnlyFans and has the internet in a frenzy. Staying true to the platform, the “Make It Clap” rapper has uploaded explicit content and apparently the ladies are loving what they are seeing because he is now a trending topic. Someone who paid for all access to see Soulja Boy up close and personal leaked nude pictures of him and all eyes are on Big Draco.

He definitely doesn’t mind being a trending topic because he has been retweeting most of the tweets from women who certainly want to kiss him through the phone again.

The OnlyFans show isn’t the only one he is the star of. On Jan. 21, his docuseries on Revolt will be premiering, The Life of Draco.

“Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying?,” he said on Instagram Live. “I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m an actor now.”

The Life of Draco will be six episodes where will get to see his experience on The Millennium Tour, a deeper look into his music and accomplishments and all things Draco.

This is the most lighthearted news around Soulja Boy has been in the last two years. After appearing on Marriage Boot Camp, his ex-girlfriend Nia Riley opened up about the physical abuse she endured during their relationship and revealed that when he kicked her during one of their disputes it led to her having a miscarriage. In May 2021, a woman who claimed to be his former assistant and ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit against him where she accused him of domestic violence, sexual battery, assault, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.