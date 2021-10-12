MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re not vaccinated, then please don’t come near Blac Chyna.

In a clip of her at the Miami International Airport on Oct. 10, the reality star is seen going on a expletive-filled rant at one of the terminals. According to TMZ, she was triggered after a woman with a child asked her for a photo. Blac Chyna, born Angela White, then began yelling about being vaccinated.

“Go get checked out,” she shouted. “It’s sad and it really blows the f*** out of me.”

She added, “Go get the f******* vaccine and stop being stupid, h**!” and “Go get the shot! The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school] and“this is why people’s grandparents are dying and s***.”

She then went on a hostile tangent where she yelled about “beating b****** up for a living.”

Chyna takes getting vaccinated seriously and so are government officials. The travel ban will be lifted in November but if you’re not vaccinated, you can’t enter the United States. The White House announced last month that only the vaccinated can travel into the United States from the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India.

Chyna is openly a supporter of getting vaccinated and livestreamed her getting her first shot on social media. In the video, she urged everyone to “go get vaccinated, stay safe, stay healthy.”

“I’m really happy I did it,” she said on Instagram Live earlier this year. “I just honestly want to keep everybody safe and keep my kids safe is the most important part. My staff and stuff…”

As of Oct. 9, 401,819,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered according to the Center for Disease Control.