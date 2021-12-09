MadameNoire Featured Video

Police are investigating Blac Chyna after a woman and her friend accused her of holding the woman against her will.

After Blac Chyna hosted an all black party on Nov. 26 in Sacramento, California, she invited a few people to her room to keep the party going. A man named Ron Knighton told The Sun that he and his female friend, who has not been identified, were also invited to her room at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand. Knighton said the night was going well until Chyna became irate with his friend.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” he told The Sun. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a****. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

In a video of the incident, Knighton is heard calling for his friend to be let out of Chyna’s room. After someone knocks on the door and someone opens it, a woman is seen quickly exiting the room and is visibly distraught. She breaks down by the elevator saying that she is sorry and Knighton is heard telling her “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.”

Knighton said that Blac Chyna “wouldn’t let her leave even though my friend was crying and shouting – she was being a total bully.”

The Sacramento Police Department said there is an active investigation going on.

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved,” a spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

Blac Chyna has not commented on these allegations.