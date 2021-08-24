MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish just put a prayerful “curse” on whoever’s been using her She Ready Foundation as a front for their online scam.

According to the foundation’s Instagram page, Haddish started She Ready “to empower, support, and encourage children living within the foster care system.”

The star noted, “its some schemers and scamers out here,” at the beginning of an Instagram Live that was shared to her account on August 20.

“For the last two weeks, I’ve been getting messages from friends of mine telling me that my foundation, the She Ready Foundation, has been emailing them, asking for their personal information to volunteer,” the entertainer explained.

She went on to highlight that while anyone truly associated with her foundation would be emailing She Ready’s patrons with an account that ended in “shereadyfoundation.org,” the con artist running the scam was contacting the foundation’s patrons from an unrelated and random email address.

“This email has been coming from some ‘agency,'” Haddish explained. Not wanting to give the agency any publicity by exposing its name to the public, the star added, “I’m not even gonna give them no clout.”

The comedienne advised that anyone who receives an email asking for personal information regarding her foundation from an email address without the foundation’s tag at the end should report the message “because they are trying to take people’s identities.”

“Report they a–,” she said bluntly.

“They’re out here trying to steal, and I don’t like that they’re trying to steal based off of these foster kids. That is wrong and not okay,” she said about the scammer’s actions.

In the rest of the clip, she proceeded to “do a prayer putting a curse” on the person running the scam before later explaining that she’d already gotten her legal team on the situation as well.

“My lawyers done sent them cease and desists,” she shared.

