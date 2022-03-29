MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian got major backlash after her “get off your a** and work” comment she made during an interview with Variety. After being ripped to shreds, she is offering more context.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” Kardashian said on Good Morning America. “It became a sound bite really with no context. In that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

The SKIMS founder was heavily criticized on social media by folks who felt she didn’t work hard to achieve her own success because she was born into a wealthy family and rose to fame due to having a sex tape with Ray J.

During the interview with Variety, the mother-of-four offered the controversial piece of advice to women in business.

“Get your f****** a** up and work,” she said. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days…You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

Kardashian went on to say that the message she was trying to convey was that “having a social media presence and a reality show doesn’t mean overnight success.”

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” she told Robin Roberts. “It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”