Less than a year after filing for divorce from Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena is officially single. The Love & Hip Hop star confirmed the news during a club appearance in Tampa, Florida.

“I said I’m officially divorced,” she screamed on the mic. “We celebrating life, we celebrating freedom and we celebrating that we bad b******.”

Mena and Samuels’ road to divorce has been a turbulent one. At certain points, like during her birthday party in November 2021, it looked like they were possibly reconciling when she was seen on video giving him a lap dance and he gifted her with a diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch. They also appeared on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition together and while there Samuels issued an emotional apology to his then estranged-wife. During his apology, he said he doesn’t know “what’s wrong with him” and told her “I’m sorry for anything I’ve done to hurt you.”

The former couple have two children together, Safire and Brian Legend. While she was pregnant with their son, she accused Samuels of abandoning her. In a now-deleted post of her getting an ultrasound, a follower wrote in the comments that she hopes Mena has more children.

“Absolutely never getting pregnant again,” the Bronx native replied. “Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

After she gave birth to their son, she shared an emotional post about being in the neonatal intensive care unit alone.

“So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared,” she wrote. “I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I’m asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself , they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on, feels long. It has been tough.”

Samuels and Mena tied the knot in October 2019. Mena filed for divorce in May 2021.