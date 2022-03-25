MadameNoire Featured Video

Tammy Rivera recently confirmed that she and her husband Waka Flocka Flame are no longer together after their was speculation that they split due to him cheating. While on Instagram Live, the former Love & Hip Hop star said that even though they are separated, there is no bad blood between them.

“Y’all not gon’ Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking ’bout Waka and all that stuff,” she said when fans continuously asked her questions about she and Waka. “I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that’s cool. We’re good. We’re in good spaces.”

She added that they also co-parent their dogs and her teenage daughter, Charlie. She added that the “Grove St. Party” rapper and her daughter are still inseparable and he recently bought her a phone without Rivera knowing, which she said is a sign that they need to co-parent better.

“We didn’t co-parent together good when we were in the same damn household so it’s ain’t gon be no better now that we are separated in separate households.”

Rivera added that even though they aren’t together, they are still filming their reality show, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

“We have been filming for the new show. It’s been pretty good this season,” she added. “Even though me and Waka are not together we still have the show so we have to film the show.”

During one of the previous episodes, the Atlanta rapper said he felt his infidelity benefited Rivera while in a couples therapy session.

“I actually made her meaner,” he told the therapist. “She had no idea what she was up against. It could have made her or broke her…it made her even better than what I thought. I helped her.”

Of course, Rivera begged to differ.

“No you didn’t,” she shot back. “That’s the thing, he thinks he helped me by doing some of the evil and mean things he did to make me meaner, that didn’t help me. What that did was add insecurities to me and made me not trust your judgment in certain s*** and made me not trust you in certain ways. It didn’t help me. You didn’t have to do that. Life would have done that.”