In a recent Instagram post, Tammy Rivera vented to her followers about the pitfalls of having a teenage daughter who wants to be as fly and fashionable as their momma.

In the caption of a now-deleted post showing a text message exchange between the mother and daughter, Tammy explained that she’s had it with Charlie, 15, using her things without first asking. The mother said she is particularly annoyed when Charlie rocks her more costly items without her knowledge—such as when the child borrowed her pair of $60,000 earrings or wore one of her diamond chains to school.

“Man listen I can’t make this s–t up!! Then have the nerve to say she thought they were beauty supply store earrings,” Tammy wrote in her caption. “Caught her wearing my diamond chain to school. She stay in my closet, stay in my makeup!! Steal my d–n lashes!! She knows touching my bags is a death sentence and thank God she can’t fit my lil shoes!”

“Those of you with teenage daughters do yall go through this or am I just a punk a*s parent??” the reality TV star asked her followers. “Cause I would get my a*s whopped if I even went in my mama room when she wasn’t home!!!”

In the comments of @theneighborhoodtalk’s post, many sympathized with Tammy’s frustrations when it comes to how her and Charlie’s similar fashion sense is impacting their mother-daughter relationship. Others recalled their younger years and how their own mothers handled the common issue when it came up. For example, City Girl Yung Miami commented on the post and shared, “My mama use to come to the school and take her purse off my arm 😭😂😂😂😂.”

Other users said various things like:

“I used to ask my Mama first and then hold on to it until she asked for her stuff back 😂😭😩😩,” “Yes, my daughter 3, and be using all my perfume. Tryna smell good for her granny 🤨😂,” “Tammy you are not alone! 😂,” and “The beauties of having a daughter and a fashionable mom😂 .”

Other commenters shared that even though they’re no longer kids, they still shop in their mother’s closets.

See the now-deleted post down below.

