Rapper Waka Flocka Flame remains silent on the speculation his marriage to Tammy Rivera has come to an end.

Page Six caught up with the rapper at “an exclusive industry dinner” during New York Fashion Week celebrating Waka’s collaboration with Canadian streetwear brand SKRIT. When asked about whether he and Tammy have split, Waka unsurprisingly had little to say on the matter.

He told the outlet’s reporters, “No habla inglés. No comment. It’s beautiful, next question.”

Instead of giving details on the status of his and Tammy’s relationship, Waka explained that the time he spent quarantining resulted in lots of self-reflection and thoughts on how he wanted to improve himself.

“Quarantine let me know how goddamn lazy I was. Quarantine let me know how complacent I was. Quarantine let me know how selfish I was,” the rapper said. “Quarantine is the first time in my life were I really discovered myself. It was beyond waking up late. I think if it took quarantine to get your hustle on, you got some reflecting to do on your own, and you got some forgiving to do with yourself to.”

According to Waka, these days his focus is primarily on getting his mind right and helping others do the same.

“I meditate and pray every day, I rarely smoke weed anymore. My purpose is to save souls and save Earth,” he explained. “I know I sound like a nerd on some off-the-wall s–t.”

When the outlet asked if a part of his new saved lifestyle was being celibate, the rapper simply replied, “That’s personal.”

Waka and Tammy were married in 2014. Throughout their relationship, they’ve been transparent about struggles they’ve faced as a couple, including infidelity. Their fans have continued to watch their story unfold via the reality TV shows the couple has starred in like Growing Up Hip Hop and Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

In an exclusive interview with MADAMENOIRE earlier this year, Tammy shared that she and Waka were still living together but had decided to “take space” from each other to “clear their mentals.”

Rumors suggesting the couple’s split have been swirling for months, but they were reignited when Waka posted a happy birthday message to Tammy in which he told her to “be free.”

A month later, Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk posted that it could confirm the couple had “quietly broken up” and that the two hadn’t been together for “close to a year now.” The source further detailed that Waka and Tammy were currently leaning towards getting a divorce.