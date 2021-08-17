MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille are the latest to sign on for the second season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives All-Stars.

Bravo, which is owned by NBC, filmed the first season of The Real Housewives All-Stars earlier this year. It featured a select group of housewives from different franchises and recorded all the happenings that went down between the ladies as they vacationed for a week in Turks and Caicos.

That cast included Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps from RHONY, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from RHONJ, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from RHOA, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards.

The first season of the show has yet to air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming network. According to The Sun, it’s still expected to be released sometime this summer.

Regardless, fans are excited to hear that Season 2 is in the works because of who’s reportedly going to be on the cast.

RHOA alums Phaedra and Eva will be joined by former stars from other franchises as well, including RHONY’s Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson from RHOC, and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong from RHOBH.

TMZ shared that filming for the second season is “set to begin in the next several weeks.”

A source from the show’s production team told the Daily Mail that the second season’s goal was to have “past favorites” from the four Housewives franchises hang out “at a top secret location.”

“No doubt the drinks will flow and drama will ensue as the women spend a week together,” the source said. “Each one of these women is television gold and they are all Bravo fan favorites.”

Phaedra’s return to the Housewives franchise has been long-awaited. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, there was speculation this past April that the attorney, businesswoman, and mother of two would be coming back to RHOA for its upcoming 14th season.

Longtime viewers of the franchise would remember that Phaedra was booted off of the show after its Season 9 reunion when it was exposed that she was the source behind very damaging rumors about her co-star and former close friend Kandi Burruss.

Even though we haven’t seen Season 1 of The Real Housewives: All-Stars yet, the women selected for Season 2 alone make it seem like it’ll be a great watch.

Are you ready for Phaedra’s return?