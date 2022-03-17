MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss is just as confused about where the animosity between her and NeNe Leakes stems from as OG Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are.

Although NeNe is no longer on the hit Bravo series, Kandi remains an RHOA star and is now the longest-running consecutive cast member.

The singer-songwriter’s success has expanded exponentially and tapped into various markets since she became a member of the Bravosphere, and one of her most recent ventures was landing her RHOA spin-off, Kandi & the Gang.

Unsurprisingly, the “Shape of You” songwriter recently shared that her spin-off hasn’t sparked any positive changes in her relationship with NeNe. In fact, Kandi claimed in an interview published this week that NeNe previously called her a racial slur, and that the pair’s longstanding and underlying feud continues.

“I don’t even understand what goes on with NeNe,” Kandi said on TMZ‘s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast. “I don’t know what her problem is with me.”

“Like seriously, I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff,” the singer-songwriter mentioned. “Like she tried to, she called me — this right here p**sed me the f**k off — she said something where she called me a c–n or something.”

“That right there, that’s when I was like, you know what… How?! How?! How?!” Kandi exclaimed. “I don’t know whatever’s going on with her and the network… We don’t communicate and those are the types of things you put out in the atmosphere? Why do I need to waste my time talking to you anymore? That’s just how I feel about it.”

“I didn’t do anything to her, and that’s the crazy thing,” the Xscape member said. “I think she was having her own issues with the network and that was very public or whatever. But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them [that’s why] she had negative things to say about me.”

Kandi also theorized the animosity might stem from some of NeNe’s fans who feel she did something to block NeNe’s bag and blessings.

“Like me having a show — that should’ve been her show,” the singer-songwriter said, giving an example of what some of NeNe’s supporters think.

“Like why does me having a show mean anything against her?” Kandi expressed. “She could still have her own thing and I could have my own thing. Me doing what I do is not blocking your blessings. Like whatever you’ve got going on, that’s what you got going on. I ain’t told nobody to stop nothing for her, so I don’t know why she gives me that energy.”

In addition to highlighting she doesn’t even have the power to control what and who Bravo executives choose to prioritize, Kandi said while she usually doesn’t publicly address her feud with NeNe, the alleged racial slur really rubbed her the wrong way.

“It’s annoying as f–k, especially when you say things like using the c–n term toward me. Because if nothing else, realistically, I’m the only one out of them that even still lives in a majority Black community.”

In light of Kandi’s interview, it seems like the shady feud between these two won’t come to an end anytime soon.

