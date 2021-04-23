MadameNoire Featured Video

You might find it hard to believe but it’s been over a decade since Kandi Burruss joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” After all she’s seen and experienced on the show, one might wonder how much is too much and when is the perfect time to bow out gracefully so as not to wear out one’s welcome.

Recently, during an interview with Access Hollywood, Kandi shared that the thought of leaving this chapter behind has crossed her mind before and quite often too. See what she had to say below.

Kandi Burruss: I don’t know, honestly. It’s a constant change of cast. It’s a constant change of where people are in their lives. I don’t know is really my answer. I’m always contemplating when is my time to make a move. It’s mutual choice. It’s the choice of the person if you want to stay but also it’s the choice of the network if they want you to stay.

Access Hollywood: But I do hope you handle it better than NeNe did.

Kandi: I’m not going to speak on that. But for me, I’ve had a great relationship with the network. I don’t think it would ever be a situation where it would be a bad thing. At least, I hope it wouldn’t be. It may be my time to say goodbye and it may be my time to say Ehh I’ll stay a while longer. I’m still figuring things out.

Thank God Kandi dodged that NeNe question. We don’t need Ms. Leakes to be triggered. Still, there’s no doubt in our mind that Kandi will be okay, with or without the RHOA brand bolstering all of her business endeavors. But at least with the RHOA following, she has a built in audience to market all of her products and ideas. What do you think of Kandi leaving RHOA? Would it be in her best interest? Would you miss her on the show?

You can watch Kandi’s full interview in the video below.