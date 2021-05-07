MadameNoire Featured Video

Last month, it was reported that the executives at Bravo were considering bringing back The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks for the hit show’s next season. While many will recall that Phaedra hasn’t been on the show since its season 9 reunion, the star recently spoke about whether she and Kandi Burruss — her former co-star and close friend — could ever let bygones be bygones.

On yesterday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Phaedra if she and Kandi would ever be able to “make amends.” In her brief response, she quite directly told Andy, “You know we’re both two very strong powerful Black women. As a mom — we’re both moms — I teach my kids that they can resolve anything and so I would never say never. Resolution is always possible in every scenario.”

If you recall, the former housewife was basically ousted from the show after its infamous season 9 reunion when it was exposed that she was the one behind a damning rumor that had been being spread by Porsha Williams about Kandi that whole season. Essentially, the false story was that Kandi and her husband had planned on drugging and raping Porsha and that the couple had a sex dungeon somewhere in their home.

Kandi was extremely emotional when the cast found out that Phaedra had been the one originally behind the story — which was a complete lie — especially since the two women had been really close friends both on and off the show prior to things slowly escalating in a negative way between them. In the aftermath of the revealing reunion, Kandi felt so strongly about being distanced from Phaedra moving forward that at one point, she said that if the latter ever returned as a RHOA cast member she would quit the show.

Back in 2019, when asked about the threat Kandi had made to leave the show if she returned, Phaedra told The Daily Mail, “I find it amusing, because if she is that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life. So I’m glad I touched her like that.”

What do y’all think — was Phaedra trying to finally extend an olive branch to Kandi through her comments on WWHL or do you think she’s just trying to secure a peach next season?

