Gospel singer LaShun Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters, whose “Act Like You Know” recently became a viral sensation on TikTok, has died. Pace was 60-years-old. According to 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years and was waiting for a kidney transplant. She died due to organ failure.

Larry Reid of Larry Reid Live revealed the news via Twitter.

“We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth,” he tweeted on March 21. “LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters [sic] recently loss [sic] their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”

Tarrian LaShun Pace was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 6, 1961. She began her solo career in the 1970s before she and her eight sisters, Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice and Lydia, joined forces to form The Anointed Pace Sisters.

After being signed to Savoy Records, she released her first solo album, He Lives, in 1991. Her other albums include Shekinah Glory, Wealthy Place, Just Because God Said It, God Is Faithful, It’s My Time and Complete. Her single “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which she is best known for, from He Lives landed in the no. 2 on Billboard’s gospel charts in 1990.

The Anointed Pace Sisters’ albums included It’s the Morning Time, In the Hands of God, U-Know, My Purpose, It’s Already Done, Return and Access Granted.

Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Her mother, pastor Betty Ann Pace, died on July 7, 2020 after being diagnosed with stage five kidney failure in 2018. Tyler Perry, who was good friends with LaShun Pace, granted her mother’s dying wish to become a homeowner in 2018.

Her sister Duranice Pace died on Jan. 14, 2021 at 62-years-old of health complications that weren’t disclosed.

Pace leaves behind her daughter, Aarion Pace Rhodes. Her daughter Xenia Pace Rhodes preceded her in death after dying from a heart attack at age 11.