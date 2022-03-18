MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of Young Thug’s child was shot and killed at a birthday party at an Atlanta bowling alley on March 17. According to CBS, Lakevia Jackson was killed by a man who she allegedly had a dispute with over a bowling ball during the party. She was identified as Lakevia Jackson by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

CBS anchor Tori Cooper tweeted that Jackson’s mother, Sherina Jackson, said after the argument, the suspect waited for Jackson in the parking lot of Metro Fun Center.

“I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson’s mom,” she shared. “She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowling alley, a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.”

Jackson was 31-years-old.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Sherina Jackson told CBS. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

The Atlanta Police Department said thanks to surveillance footage and witness statements from the crime scene, they feel confident they are close to an arrest. No details about the suspect are being released. Police also have ballistic evidence.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball,” Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who you are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Young Thug hasn’t said anything publicly about this terrible loss.