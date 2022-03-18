MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena just debuted a new hairstyle on social media sans her long curly tresses.

Earlier this week, the mother of two shared a clip of herself with a short pixie cut on Instagram.

In the comments of @theneighborhoodtalk’s repost of Erica’s post, online users said:

“There is nothing wrong with a change. She looks very cute,” “She look cute jus a bit older,” and “they say a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life!”

Instagrammers commented that Erica’s new look had her resembling Brandy Norwood in the face.

“She resembles brandy here but nonetheless fye 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ,” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s giving Brandy’s light skin sister.”

Other names people said Erica was channeling included J.Lo and Kris Jenner.

As commenters pointed out, changing one’s appearance or hair is often a major signifier of them embracing a new chapter.

Erica, whose estranged husband is L&HH co-star Safaree Samuels, seemingly tweeted on March 14 about the impending finalization of their divorce.

While she didn’t explicitly say she was talking about the end of her marriage, Erica noted there were only a few days left before she was no longer “afflilated or connected at all,” before adding that she is grateful to the powers above.

More recently on her Instagram Stories, she additionally shared with her followers an unboxing of a Hermes Birkin bag that she described as an “early divorce gift.”

“I got lucky and found the same baby they stole from me last year,” Erica wrote of her newest luxury handbag, adding, “Now let’s start the real collection.”

Erica and Safaree tied the knot in 2019. However, after less than two years of marriage, Erica filed for divorce in May 2021.

The estranged spouses share two children.

