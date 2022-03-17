MadameNoire Featured Video

A model, who goes by the name of Miss5thave on Instagram, is shaking up the industry with a unique attribute.

The rising star was showered with compliments on Mar. 6 when she graced the Savage X Fenty page sporting a sheer black lingerie bodysuit from the brand’s X-ray vision collection while showing off her beautiful amputation scar.

“Omg she’s stunning,” wrote one Instagram user.

“She’s a goddess my jaw dropped,” commented another social media goer.

By the looks of her Instagram page, the bombshell, who also refers to herself as “Mia,” has been modeling for Rihanna’s bustling lingerie company for nearly two years. The stunning amputee model was featured in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Runway show back in 2020. Mia boasts a big following of over 150k people on Instagram and she’s an avid Youtube Vlogger and aspiring musician.

The rising Fenty muse uses her platform to inspire people to “evolve” beyond their differences. According to the media site, Sis to Sis, Mia was a dispatcher for the NY Police Department before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Rih, who’s been a champion for body inclusivity in the fashion space over the last year, seems to have had her eye on Mia for a while now. Back in 2017, the Fenty Beaty founder commented underneath one of the New York native’s photos writing:

“So inspiring!!! So damn beautiful!!!”

To which Mia gushed:

“SOMEBODY GET ME A ASTHMA PUMP CAUSE I NEED SOME OXYGEN !!!! @badgalriri”

Rihanna has been praised in the past for showcasing models with physical differences. Back in May, the “Umbrella” hitmaker featured a 24-year-old model with Down syndrome named Grace Strobel in Fenty’s launch campaign of the“Bright Fix” undereye concealer. In July, the star, who’s currently pregnant with her first child, tapped model Lyric Mariah for photos on the Savage X Fenty website. The Chicago native was born with a rare birth defect that left with her a limb difference, the Daily Mail noted.

During an interview before the Savage X Fenty show in 2020, Rihanna shared that the idea of inclusivity was something that came “second nature” to her.

“I didn’t think it would be such a talking point after the fact. The only thing I could think about was including everyone,” she explained, according to Buzz Feed. “When I imagine something, I imagine everyone that I know and love being a part of it,” Rih, 33, continued. “I want to make stuff that I can see on the people that I know and they come in all different shapes, sizes, races, religions. Whether that comes from my household and my childhood to the circle of family that I’ve created around me. I really care that they be a part of what I do,” she added.

Rih is not new to this, she’s true to this!!

