Rihanna is getting us right for the holiday season. In her latest social media posts, she showed off new holiday-themed pieces from her Savage x Fenty line. The latest additions come courtesy of her sleep and loungewear collection.

“It’s cozy grinch season,” she captioned photos of her donning a fluffy lime green bralette with a matching pajama pants.

Along with the set Rih is sporting, fuzzy crop tops, boy shorts, slips, stockings, catsuits and robes are also available in lime green and navy blue. If you’re not a XTRA VIP member, the tops will cost $32.95 while the bottoms cost $64.95. You can shop the collection here.

Rihanna has big plans for her highly successful lingerie brand. Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage X Fenty, told Bloomberg’s Black in Focus that they will be taking the store from the internet to a block near you in 2022.

“You’re actually going to see stores,” Pendarvis said. “I can’t tell you when [because] I’d be spoiling the surprise in the buildup. But yeah, retail we think is an important component for us. We know that an intimate apparel specifically because fit and comfort are so important. They’re just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online and they want to be able to go physically try the product on touch feel make sure they found the right size and the right fit for them. So retail is a part of our growth strategy. So you will absolutely see some stores in 2022. Can’t tell you exactly when. I can tell you exactly where but we’re incredibly excited about bringing this brand.”

The Bajan billionaire will also be getting back to the music soon. She promised fans that her ninth studio album will blow them away is surely worth the wait.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” the 33-year-old told the Associated Press. “Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion, you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way.”