When Boosie opens his mouth on a public platform, Black women usually cringe due to his comments that ooze misogynoir and toxic masculinity. But in a recent interview with DJ Vlad, he actually stood up for a Black woman: Rihanna.

During their chat, DJ Vlad said he was disappointed that Rihanna didn’t get married before getting pregnant for the first time because being married would look better “amongst her peers.”

“F*** all that, it’s what makes you happy,” Boosie snapped back DJ Vlad. “Nobody don’t give a f*** about peers. She’s a billionaire, what she got to follow somebody else drip for? She know what she f****** doing. Everybody ain’t got to be mother****** that jump in marriages and steal your mother****** sneaking geek.”

When DJ Vlad said that there are reports that “marriage is in the future” for the expecting parents, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper added, “Okay, well, that’s what they gonna do. But you can’t judge her for not being married. Like bro, people f******. If a baby come, the baby’s coming.”

The 39-year-old rapper doubled down on marriage not being a requirement for everyone and the importance of not letting the public influence your personal decisions when you’re a public figure.

“But that doesn’t have to go if that doesn’t have to go like that,” he said about them getting married. “They have a mutual understanding. Everybody not for fake a** marriages. Everybody’s not for it. If they won’t do it, they can do it. But they don’t have to do it when the world says it.”

Boosie added that many need to follow their heart instead of focusing on public opinion.

“That’s where people go wrong at. Letting the world make their decisions,” he continued. “I don’t let the world make my decisions. I let my heart make my decisions.”