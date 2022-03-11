MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Bailey kept it all the way real with her husband Mike Hill during a recent guest appearance on his Black News Channel morning show.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star opted to share an all-too revealing tidbit about the couple’s playtime in the bedroom, much to Mike’s hilarious dismay.

After Mike asked Cynthia what’s something she does for him solely because he likes it, the former 90’s supermodel replied, “How honest can I be?” before admitting she was only hitting “reverse cowgirl” in the bedroom for Mike’s benefit.

“Hey, whoaaaa, hey! We’re still a morning show!” Mike exclaimed while Cynthia, who called in via video, laughed.

“She means when we go to the ranch, that’s what she’s talking about,” Mike said after a belly laugh, trying to somehow save Cynthia’s x-rated response.

“Baby, I gotta keep my job. One of us gotta work now,” Mike told Cynthia as the two continued laughing about the latter’s straight-up honestly.

Cynthia and Mike tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020, in a 250-person pandemic wedding. RHOA fans got to see the whole thing go down, and it was a great way to wrap up Cynthia’s time on the hit Bravo series with a big ole bow.

Even though she put their bedroom business on blast, we can’t fault Cynthia for speaking her truth on her hubby’s morning show. Especially since the two got a kick out of her answer and Mike took her comment in stride, we’re happy to see the two are still keeping things light-hearted and playful with each other.

