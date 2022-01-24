MadameNoire Featured Video

Mike Hill recently opened up about the struggles in his marriage with former Real Housewives of Atlanta housewife Cynthia Bailey. The host of BNC’s Start Your Day morning show joked about how a misunderstanding with Bailey made him briefly question their marriage’s longevity when he was guest on Behind the Velvet Rope podcast earlier this month.

Hill explained that he and Cynthia treated themselves to a staycation in Hollywood, to celebrate their one-year anniversary by checking into a hotel, grabbing dinner and cherishing quality time with one another. The following day, however, he and the RHOA alum got into a tiff stemming from miscommunication between the two.

While he didn’t divulge any details about the disagreement, Hill shared that the argument made him wonder if he and his wife will make it to their second wedding anniversary.

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday,” Hill said, adding, “We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company.”

“But I’ll say, because we are also very transparent… yeah we argue. And I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two,'” Hill said with a laugh. “Because it was just something, things that happened. I don’t [want to] go too far into our business — but it wasn’t nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”

“But we enjoyed each other,” he added. “We quickly got over it.”

Cynthia and Mike were married in Oct 2020. Towards the tail end of last year, the two made headlines after an unidentified social media user claimed Mike wanted to have an affair with her and that he’d sent her an explicit photo.

When paparazzi later caught up with the couple and asked them about the cheating rumors surrounding Hill, the two displayed a united front.

During his recent time on Behind the Velvet Rope, Hill also talked about his BNC hosting gig, his book, venturing into the acting world, learning to become vulnerable in his relationships.

