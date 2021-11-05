MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Bailey isn’t amused by the cheating rumors that surfaced earlier this week surrounding her husband, sports commentator Mike Hill.

Cynthia referred to them as “very annoying” while Mike simply reiterated that the rumors were “not true” when a TMZ paparazzi stopped the couple to chat as they made their way into LAX airport on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

When the paparazzi asked what motive someone would have to start the cheating rumors, Mike replied, “I don’t know bro, I can’t tell you to be honest with you.”

When asked about the status of their marriage, Cynthia said, “We’re great, rumors are rumors.”

Mike said the couple would “absolutely” consider taking legal action if the rumors continue.

“We’ll take care of it but we ain’t supposed to be taking care of it,” Mike said, before adding, “I have no idea who it is, and it’s not true so that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

“I hope you get help,” the sports commentator said as his message to the accuser when prompted.

Cynthia and Mike’s responses come after Twitter user @Alist _xo claimed Mike had been creeping and attempted to cheat on Cynthia with them. @Alist_xo posted their various “receipts” and said Mike contacted them via his Snapchat account, flirted with them, and even sent them an explicit photo and video. The Twitter user’s timeline suggests the conversations between them and Mike were happening as recently as this past September.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Mike already addressed the rumors and said it would be “dumb” to cheat on Cynthia. Moreover, @Alist_xo has since deleted their account, shortly after starting the fiasco and dropping their alleged receipts.

