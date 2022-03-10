MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Durk and India Royale are one of the most adored couples in hip-hop. Their faces are plastered all over “relationship goals” memes and when he proposed the special moment went viral. During an interview Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the Chicago spitter said he met Royale at his lowest point and gave her credit for motivating him to do better, saying she gave him “$2 million” worth of game. He also revealed what attracted him to her besides her personality.

“Everything about her like being real, not cheating,” The “Who Want Smoke?” rapper said. “She ain’t been passed around. It was like her body count. That’s what really did it.”

After saying the number of sexual partners she has had played a role in him choosing her, the internet wasn’t impressed.

“Imagine ur fiancé being asked what he love about u & the first thing he brings up is ur body count etc. 🙄 not your personality, not your loyalty, not your sacrifices to him but your past relations🥴hearing this frm my man would not turn me on at all esp when his past is opposite,” one person tweeted.

India Royale saw all the chit chat about her fiancé and chimed in. In response to the above tweet she wrote, “Good thing he my man.”

“Idgaf what people think about my fiancé. That’s why he mine, get you one,” she said in a follow up tweet.

The double standard is what really had many women perturbed after watching that clip of the interview, which will premiere March 10 at 4:00 p.m on YouTube. In this situation, Lil’ Durk had six children when he met Royale, which would make him less desirable to many women. In the interview, he said he was focused on “f****** all the hoes” at one point in his life, so implying that if Royale had that same mindset during a phase in her life as well would make her a throwaway is hypocritical and sexist. Having so many children with so many women is also frowned upon because it’s seen as reckless, irresponsible and a way of unnecessarily creating single parent homes. Royale clearly didn’t judge him harshly when she met him. Even if she did have a high body count when they met, she would’ve deserved to also not be judged the same way.