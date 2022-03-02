MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson have “non-stop entertainment” as the parents of three young and rambunctious little ones.

While speaking on their co-authored new children’s book, Why Not You?, the couple also chatted about how their three rascals keep their home lively, loving and full of laughter.

“[It’s] been amazing to see all the kids interact with each other,” the power couple told PEOPLE recently, adding that things can quickly turn into a “WWE match situation” among the bunch.

“They love each other so much, and then they also have what I call a love-fight relationship,” Ciara explained. “They love to fight, but then they love each other so much at the same time, and Russ gets in the mix sometimes.”

“These kids are funny,” the “Level Up” singer added. “Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know.”

The Atlanta native noted that even though the kids “run the house,” it’s 19-month-old toddler Win who’s often “leading the charge” when it comes to the children’s dynamic.

“They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they’re trying to keep up with their siblings, and he’s on it,” Ciara said, adding, “He’s talking really early, he’s moving, he’s a big baby and he’s really tall, you know?”

Ciara and Russell — married in 2016 — also share 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and parent 7-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara had with her ex, rapper Future.

The Grammy-winning singer said Win’s siblings have been “so sweet” in welcoming their baby brother into the household’s mix. Future has really been into upholding his big brother’s responsibilities.

“He’s so loving and he has a big heart, but you really see it come out, especially in his interactions with Win,” Ciara said of her eldest child. “You can tell [Win] ‘s already kind of looking up to him.”

“Future is just like the kid with the wisdom who’s probably the calmest,” she added. “But also is like, ‘Hey, I’m the biggest one, so keep that in perspective.'”

As far as Sienna is concerned, Cici said her “mini-me” often thinks Win is her own baby: “especially when he was smaller, so that’s really cute.” Additionally, Ciara highlighted her “fearless” daughter isn’t afraid to “let out her inner lioness out.”

Overall, the singer and her NFL star hubby want their new book will offer their kids and others a “sense of hope.”

“They love reading and I think Ciara is the queen of reading to our kids,” Russell said, “I’m pretty good, but they always want mama to read the most.”

“We always thought that nothing was impossible, and we always tell them the same thing,” the recent Bart Starr Award winner added. “So they were a part of our mindset and how we wanted to tell that story…. we want kids to have that inspiration and confidence to succeed.”

Why Not You? is a picture book Ciara and Russell created to encourage young readers to envision themselves achieving their dreams, “no matter how outrageous they may seem,” and inspire children to be brave.

“It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars,” publisher Random House details.

The book comes as an extension of the couple’s foundation of the same name, which they started in 2014. Ciara and Russell hope the book one day inspires a children’s TV series.

“It definitely feels like the beginning of so much more in the space, so it’s super exciting,” Ciara said. “There’s a lot of future leaders out there that we want to empower.”

