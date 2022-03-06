MadameNoire Featured Video

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of the late hip-hop icon DMX, is still processing the death of the legendary rapper nearly a year after his untimely passing. Lindstrom, who shared 5-year-old son Exodus with the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” hitmaker, opened up about her difficult grief during an interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

“I haven’t moved on. It’s hard, you know? It’s really hard. I just take it to minute by minute,” she said of the musician’s death. DMX died on April 9 following complications stemming from a drug-induced heart attack. “Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast [in] the blink of an eye,” she added.

The mother of one shared that she’s been focused on herself since the death of the Mount Vernon native. Lindstrom is studying to become an esthetician as she raises her young son, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 kidney disease.

"I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus," Lindstrom continued. "I want him to see that he has a strong mother that can stand up on her own, and I'm just trusting in God through the process. I go up and down with emotions. I have to really force myself to keep it moving, keep going."

Taking care of young Exodus amid his scary health diagnosis has presented a new set of challenges for the bereaved mother, but thankfully, the young tot’s kidney disease remains “stable” as of now. “He goes to the doctor very often,” Lindstrom revealed. “I make sure his [levels] are where they need to be to keep him stable. He is an amazing child. He is so strong. He’s been strong since he came out of my stomach.” The rapper’s fiancée of 10 years said she draws inspiration from her son, who continues to live life to the fullest despite both of the challenging setbacks. Exodus’s kind heart and big personality are traits she believes her son has inherited from his father. “Sometimes it’s hard, just looking at him. He has so many different qualities of his father,” she explained. “So when I do shed a tear, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, are you okay? And I’ll say, ‘You just did something that was like your father.’ And he’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s okay, Daddy’s with God, he’s watching over us. He’s our angel.’ I just thank God that he gave me a son that is like that. He’s just like his dad.”

Lindstrom’s beautiful love story with DMX began 11 years ago after the two met at a nightclub in Arizona. She previously told FOX 5, New York, that the star, whose real name was Earl Simmons, captured her heart with his endearing spirit.

“We were friends first and then we were lovers,” Lindstrom gushed, adding that she never wanted him to “let her go.” .

