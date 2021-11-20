MadameNoire Featured Video

HBO is set to release a documentary based on the late DMX. Directed by Christopher Frierson, DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND kicks off from the day the Yonkers emcee was released from prison for tax evasion in 2019. Cameras follow X as he embarks on his comeback tour and tries to rekindle and repair his relationships with his family and friends. The Exodus rapper also went back to his hometown and shared stories from his tumultuous past in efforts to inspire them to change their lives.

We will also be watching as he tries to get back on track financially and take care of his debts. While trying to work through who is owed what and take on new deals, he is also trying to differentiate between the people who truly love him or just want to leech off of him.

The film will also show his struggles with addiction, something he battled most of his life that ultimately led to his death. On April 9, DMX died from after being in the hospital for a week in a vegetative state. The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that his cause of death was cardiac arrest due to cocaine intoxication. The medical examiner’s office didn’t do an autopsy and instead did a urine analysis.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office told Vulture. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital,” the source said. “However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

DMX left behind his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom and 15 children.

DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND will premiere on HBO on Nov. 25 and will also be available on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.