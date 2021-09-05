MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s been nearly 5 months since the tragic passing of DMX and his family is still trying to pick up the pieces following his untimely demise.

X’s 5-year-old son, Exodus seems to be struggling the most about the death of his father according to the rapper’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom.

In an emotional post shared to her Instagram stories, the 28-year-old mother confessed that it was absolutely “heartbreaking” to watch her son mourn.

“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…! He misses his daddy so much,” she wrote.

DMX passed away on April 9 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. A week prior to his death, the Grammy-award nominee spent a week in a coma fighting for his life.

Lindstrom gave a sweet tribute to the Ruff Ryders alum back in May, posting a sweet video of Exodus and the star dancing and singing alongside one another.

“The love of old school music that @exodus_simmons1 has is because of you… we miss you so very much!!!” she captioned the heartwarming video.

The couple welcomed Exodus in 2016, making the rapper’s 15th child. The late star shares four children with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and had previously fathered children with nine other women throughout his lifetime, the NY Daily News reported.

Desiree and X got engaged in 2019 shortly after breaking up TMZ notes. Despite their differences at the time, she said yes.

“The first night we met and you held me close,” Lindstrom recalled of meeting the “What’s My Name” hitmaker back in April. “I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

Our prayers go out to DMX’s family during this difficult time.