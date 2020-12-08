The beauty of the human body is that it communicates with us, and often, it does so through some of the simple functions it performs every day. Like blowing our nose, creating discharge (that one’s for women), having a bowel movement, or just peeing. It may not be common practice for you to look into the toilet after using it — it’s certainly not the most appealing thing in the world – but it’s a good idea to do from time to time – reporting what you see can be one way to help your doctor get some insight into your health. It’s especially important to do if you’re suffering any regular discomfort or other symptoms.

Remember that your kidneys – the great filtration system of your body – create urine. So what you see in your pee can tell you a lot about how your body is doing at eliminating toxins, or what it’s holding onto. Monitoring your urine is also part of recognizing what’s “normal” for your body, so you can also identify when something abnormal occurs. Not everyone knows what’s even considered “normal” for the human bladder. For example, did you know that the regular volume of urine created by the human bladder in a 24-hour period is between 800 and 2,000 milliliters? Here are some other things you may not have known about your urine.

Peeing all of the time

Some people just live with the nuisance of having to pee all of the time. If you’ve always been someone who can’t be far from a bathroom, you may think it’s normal. And while it isn’t necessarily a cause for concern, you could have overactive bladder syndrome. This is categorized by having to pee more than eight times a day, and more than twice at night. For those with overactive bladder syndrome, the need to pee can come on suddenly and feel instantly urgent. There are simple ways to alleviate the condition, like drinking less caffeine and alcohol, and doing Kegels.