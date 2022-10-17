MadameNoire Featured Video

With summer travel ramping back up following increased COVID-19 vaccine numbers and lower cases, cruise ships are preparing to welcome guests again. Cruises can be an excellent way to visit several destinations in a short period of time. Many are all-inclusive, providing drinks, meals and even entertainment all for one price. Some ships offer gorgeous suite-style rooms with large balconies. Others are known for budget-friendly packages. There’s a lot to love about a cruise. In fact, Cruise Critic reports that 76 percent of travelers plan on booking a trip on the great seas.

It is important to note that, due to COVID-19 still being a risk, cruise ships do come with special concerns. The CDC has created a system for assessing the safety levels of different cruise ships and cruise lines. This system can help travelers understand which precautions ships are taking – but it’s always a good idea to call a cruise line yourself to ask what safety measures are in place. In addition to COVID-19, Black travelers face additional concerns. A survey conducted by Mandala Research found that 15 percent of Black travelers worry about racial profiling when traveling, and 13 percent feel safer visiting a place where there will be other Black people. For these reasons, we’ve compiled a list of the most Black-friendly cruise destinations below.

Anguilla

Part of the archipelago encircling St. Maarten, Anguilla is made for beach bums. If your idea of a good vacation is parking yourself down in some white sand and soaking up the sun, there is no shortage of gorgeous coast to do that on in Anguilla. Its beaches are also dotted with great restaurants and shopping. It’s certainly the spot for travelers looking for a leisurely trip of sunbathing, dining and enjoying some boutiques. Its port currently welcomes mostly smaller ships of around 500 people or less. Windstar Cruises is one line offering trips to Anguilla – you’ll need to get yourself to St. Maarten first to board the ship.