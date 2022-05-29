MadameNoire Featured Video

Shaunie O’Neal is officially Mrs. Henderson!

The Basketball Wives star jumped the broom with her pastor fiancé Keion Henderson on May 28. The newlyweds celebrated their big day with a lavish tropical wedding in Aguilla, according to PEOPLE.

Nealy 200 guests attended the romantic outdoor ceremony that was filled with blush rose florals and scenic views courtesy of the Arora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.

O’Neal sparkled down the aisle in a Jean Louis Sabaj gown and veil made by the designer. The VH1 executive producer styled up her wedding day look with jewelry made by David Yurman and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Henderson opted for a dapper cream-colored tuxedo customized by Dolce and Gabbana.

During the ceremony, O’Neal’s three sons walked her down the aisle.

“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the 47-year-old star told PEOPLE. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.” The mother of five said having her children present for her big day meant “everything.”

Bishop TD Jakes officiated the couple’s nuptials and the bride and groom exchanged dazzling wedding bands made by Jason of Beverly Hills.

O’Neal and Henderson’s love story began in February 2020. The couple dated for two years before announcing their big engagement in November 2021. Henderson popped the question to Shaunie with a glistening custom “4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring” wrapped in an 18-karat white gold band, PEOPLE noted. Their first date, which took place inside a hotel lobby, lasted six hours, according to Henderson.

“I was in California getting ready to preach. … She finally agreed to meet me,” the pastor recalled of their first encounter before O’Neal interrupted: “He didn’t even try to kiss me!”

Thankfully, Henderson made up for the fumble with a romantic kiss during their ceremony.

“I showed her the kiss I would have given her the day I met her,” he added.

Previously, O’Neal was married to NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. The former couple shares four children together: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. The star also has a son from a previous relationship named Myles. Henderson has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Congrats to the happy couple!