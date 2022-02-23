MadameNoire Featured Video

While on his way to officiate a wedding, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dropped some gems on what people should ask themselves before tying the knot.

Earlier this week, Ciara posted a clip of her NFL player husband discussing advice he’d given another person riding in the car with them as the couple headed to the wedding ceremony Russell officiated later that day.

“I said if you’re a guy, you should ask yourself, ‘Would you marry yourself?'” Russell explained, adding, “If you’re a woman, if you could marry yourself, would you say yes to yourself?”

“That’s how you know if you’re ready or not,” the professional football player noted. “If you’re not ready to marry yourself, you’re not ready to marry someone else.”

Twitter users responded to the conversation Russell sparked in the replies of Ciara’s post.

They said things like:

“That part!! Honest conversations and actions will set folks free,” “I’d marry myself in a heartbeat! Such a great question to ask yourself though!” and “Most ppl are not ready to be this honest with themselves… they just want the other person to be marriage material.”

One person described Russell’s advice as “The best facts for anyone that desires a godly driven marriage.” Meanwhile, another online user who disagreed with the football player said, “C’mon Russ, Ciara. The pressure on us bruhs 2B perfect & 💯 % is already hard. Marriage is a complicated & non-selfish act. It is a matter of the heart but [it] can be complicated by what one might think matters. Marriage is the acceptance from the other person not ourselves.”

Russell and Ciara tied the knot in 2016. Still, it wasn’t until a few years later that the “Level Up” singer famously shared that she prayed for God to send her a man like Russell, especially after her relationship with rapper Future, with whom she shares her eldest child.

Ciara and Russell now parent Future Jr., alongside the couple’s two young children.

With the snapshots of love, happiness and laughter the couple has shared on social media since they wed, “Ciara’s Prayer” has encouraged many romantic hopefuls to not give up on finding their special person. It even inspired a song on Summer Walker’s most recent album, 2021’s Still Over It.

For the record, Russell’s also described his spouse as being “heaven-sent.” Read more on that below.

