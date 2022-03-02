MadameNoire Featured Video

Deelishis and Raymond Santana have hit splitsville. Santana, who is one of the exonerated men of the Central Park Five, has filed for divorce.

On March 1, Deelishis, born Chandra Davis, revealed on social media that she and Raymond Santana are no longer together, in a post where she accused Santana of cheating.

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat,” Deelishis captioned the post. “I’m finally ready to speak my truth… stay tuned.”

She has since changed the caption.

According to TMZ, Santana and the former reality star have been separated since Nov. 7. In the legal documents, Santana claimed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” They’ve been married for 20 months.

They tied the knot in June 2020 after getting engaged six months after meeting each other.

After being introduced to each other by Kandi Burruss, it wasn’t love at first sight and sparks didn’t fly until later. She said ended up in the friend zone for a little while.

“So, after a whole lotta that, I finally DMed him and said, ‘You like another picture, you gon owe me lunch.’ He said, ‘Yeah and dinner too.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So it took a turn that I wasn’t expecting but I was definitely open to,” she said during an interview on V103. “I started paying more attention to their story, specifically his. And I asked him out. But he put me in the friend zone for about two months.

In another interview, Deelishis said she also wanted Santana to understand that she wasn’t after his money once they began dating.

“Let me tell you Kendra, when he first got with me, because Raymond had a few women; however, he thought I was gon be after his money,” she told Kendra G. “I needed him to pull up to my subdivision. I needed him to pull up to my crib. I needed him to pull up to my estate and [see] what I had done for me and my kids on my own, handling my business. So that he knew that I don’t need you. I want you but I don’t need you. I got my own. Matter fact, mine probably is topping yours.”

They have both deleted all posts of each other from their Instagram pages. For their divorce proceedings, they have filed an agreement to resolve their matters outside of court.