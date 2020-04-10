“I Did Not Ask God For A Broke Man & I’m Okay With That” Deelishis Says Raymond Santana Initially Thought She Was After His Money

From the onset of “Flavor of Love,” none of us could understand why beautiful women would subject themselves to unnecessary competition, humiliating tasks, and unruly women for the prize of dating professional hype man Flavor Flav of Public Enemy. It made no sense when the show premiered in 2006 and it makes no sense now.

The only explanation was that these women must have been looking for fame or money by participating. And you know old habit die hard.

So, it only makes sense that when we learned that Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five and Deelishis were an item, people questioned both of their motives—but mostly hers. With the release of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, people knew a lot more about Santana and what he might be able to offer a woman. And people assumed that Deelishis was only interested in the financial aspect of it all.

But during a recent Instagram Live interview with Kendra G. Media, Deelishis set the record straight.

Deelishis: With Raymond, people know him for two things. He was exonerated for a crime he never committed and of course he got a paycheck from it. So of course when they hear that we’re together, they say, ‘Oh it’s got to be for money.’ Let me be very clear, I did not ask God for a broke man and I’m okay with that. I’ve been working hard for many, many moons. So when I said, ‘God if I’m going to be in a serious relationship, if I’m going to consider marriage—which I know that’s what you want me to do—can you not just send me not just what you know I need but a little bit of what I want? So, can he be loving, can he be loyal, can he be funny, can he be family-oriented? Can he accept me that I’m a mother? Can he accept me that I’m sexy to the public but I will be as wholesome as he need me to be at home as long as he can be able to take that well-roundedness? Can he embrace me? But not only that, can he motivate me? Can he make me into being even greater than I know myself to be even though I know I am great. And then, can he not be broke? Can he have some money? Can he be a good lover? I want to on fire when I’m in this relationship. You are my Father which is in heaven and you say anything I ask for I can have. Can I have that? And boom!

Later in the interview, with Raymond right next to her.

Let me tell you Kendra, when he first got with me, because Raymond had a few women; however, he thought I was gon be after his money. I needed him to pull up to my subdivision. I needed him to pull up to my crib. I needed him to pull up to my estate and [see] what I had done for me and my kids on my own, handling my business. So that he knew that I don’t need you. I want you but I don’t need you. I got my own. Matter fact, mine probably is topping yours.

Raymond Santana: I don’t know about that not, let’s not go too far.

Deelishis: And not only that, who moved in with who?

Raymond: I was impressed. I was definitely impressed.

Deelishis: Who moved in with who?! Baby, keep it 1000, who moved in with who?

Raymond: I moved in with you.

Deelishis: He end up moving in with momma! So I got all my stuff together. So as people were talking and being rude and disrespectful, it didn’t matter. God knew better and more importantly, he knew better. I’ve always had my own.

You can listen to the full interview in the video below.