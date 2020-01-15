You’ll Never Guess Which Celebrity Introduced Raymond Santana To Future Wife Deelishis

Kandi would respond to his message with one of her own, saying it brings her joy to see them happy as one.

“I’m glad that I was able to connect two beautiful people together!” she wrote. “It makes me smile when I see y’all together. Congratulations to you.”

It came out that Raymond and Deelishis were an item in 2018, after Raymond shared a photo of himself with her enjoying “date night.” He openly said at the time that he was shooting his shot with the Flavor of Love beauty.

In addition, he gushed over Deelishis in November after she helped promote his brand Park Madison NYC, wearing one of the brand’s tops in a photo on her Instagram page. He responded by saying, “When she sees the vision..she will go harder for you..then your friends and associates.. thats why shes my #WCE.”

It has all been an interesting love story considering that Deelishis said Raymond friend zoned her when they were first getting to know each other in a romantic way. He was busy promoting When They See Us and didn’t have time to court her.

“No woman wants to hear, ‘I’m busy.’ So I started dating somebody else,” she told V-103. “Well, I had a friend anyway. I wasn’t ignoring him. I was already honored because I met him. I had conversation with Raymond Santana. I was good. So if it didn’t go anywhere else, there was no love lost. I still really liked him. But he was keeping in contact. And I think he noticed that I went on a date. I put a story in my Insta story. It just showed that I was out. So, instead of me getting a text saying, ‘I didn’t forget about you,’ I get a text saying, ‘Yo listen, I need to make good on this date that we supposed to have. And I want you to know that I was serious when I said that I want to go on this date, I just haven’t had the time.’ So, his text message was totally different than those drop-in texts.”

They would finally get to date, and things would eventually take a serious turn with Raymond announcing that he popped the question in December.

They would finally get to date, and things would eventually take a serious turn with Raymond announcing that he popped the question in December.

