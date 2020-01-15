You’ll Never Guess Which Celebrity Introduced Raymond Santana To Future Wife Deelishis
If you ever wondered to yourself, how did Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, end up in the same orbit as former TV personality Deelishis in order to fall head over heels? Well, as it turns out, you can thank Kandi Burruss for that.
On his Instagram page this week, Raymond showed love to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, revealing that she was the one who introduced him to his future wife. He shared an image of Kandi and Deelishis together at the vision board party Kandi put together recently.
“Shout out my girl @kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future @iamsodeelishis,” he wrote. “I never got the chance to express my gratitude. So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party… the wife’s been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding. Thanks again @kandi.”
Kandi would respond to his message with one of her own, saying it brings her joy to see them happy as one.
It came out that Raymond and Deelishis were an item in 2018, after Raymond shared a photo of himself with her enjoying “date night.” He openly said at the time that he was shooting his shot with the Flavor of Love beauty.
In addition, he gushed over Deelishis in November after she helped promote his brand Park Madison NYC, wearing one of the brand’s tops in a photo on her Instagram page. He responded by saying, “When she sees the vision..she will go harder for you..then your friends and associates.. thats why shes my #WCE.”
It has all been an interesting love story considering that Deelishis said Raymond friend zoned her when they were first getting to know each other in a romantic way. He was busy promoting When They See Us and didn’t have time to court her.
“No woman wants to hear, ‘I’m busy.’ So I started dating somebody else,” she told V-103. “Well, I had a friend anyway. I wasn’t ignoring him. I was already honored because I met him. I had conversation with Raymond Santana. I was good. So if it didn’t go anywhere else, there was no love lost. I still really liked him. But he was keeping in contact. And I think he noticed that I went on a date. I put a story in my Insta story. It just showed that I was out. So, instead of me getting a text saying, ‘I didn’t forget about you,’ I get a text saying, ‘Yo listen, I need to make good on this date that we supposed to have. And I want you to know that I was serious when I said that I want to go on this date, I just haven’t had the time.’ So, his text message was totally different than those drop-in texts.”
They would finally get to date, and things would eventually take a serious turn with Raymond announcing that he popped the question in December.
The two are just one of many well-known couples who were introduced by a friend, a famous friend at that. Hit the flip for other big name pairs who were set up by stars and mutual friends.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The couple were set up by Sister, Sister star Jackée Harry and she said, “It was sparks. It was instant. I think it might have been love at first sight.”
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown
For the record, Jackée also said she was behind the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown meeting formally for the first time.
“That was at a Harlem Nights party that Eddie Murphy had after the premiere of Harlem Nights. The film,” she said. “We were at the after-party, which was set up like a casino. She was standing there and we were watching somebody play blackjack. She came over and she said, ‘Introduce me to him.’ I said, ‘Who?’ I said, ‘You’re Whitney Houston! You can just go over.’ She says, ‘No. Take me over there.’ I knew Bobby and I took her over there. I said, ‘Bobby, this is Whitney.'”
Tamia and Grant Hill
The longtime couple were initially introduced by beloved singer Anita Baker.
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson
Though this couple’s engagement wouldn’t work out, they were initially introduced by actress Sienna Miller and then-boyfriend Tom Sturridge. She took the Twilight star backstage to meet the singer and sparks flew.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Sure, Tristan Thompson has been a nightmare of a partner, but in the early good days of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, he revealed that former NBA star Brandon Jennings introduced them.
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
Chef Roble was the one who introduced the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to restuarateur Marc Daly. He was excited when the two wed in 2017.
“I’m so happy for y’all! When I introduced you two I KNEW y’all would hit it off but this is just WOW!” he said. “You got a GREAT man Kenya!!! That’s my man right there. I’m tryna be like him when I grow up! Congrats y’all!!!”
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The Modern Family star met her future husband through her co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley
Though the couple weren’t introduced by someone famous, they were put into contact with one another by their shared economics professor at Pepperdine University (he was alumni when she was a student).
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica used to give her 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell crap for being friends with the guys from N’Sync because she wasn’t a fan. She became one though when she met Justin Timberlake at the Golden Globes alongside Bev.
“I was there like the moment the love connection happened. I was like, OK, this is happening,” Beverly shared. “They met, it was at the Golden Globes. It was so cute because they were like — it’s that moment like I like you, I think you like me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
While the famous couple never shared who specifically helped them meet, they were introduced by a mutual friend they sure who helped set up a blind date between them.
“It was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date,” Markle has said. “I didn’t know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was…I had one question…I said ‘Is he nice?'”