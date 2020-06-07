Deelishis And Raymond Santana Are Married

Wedding bells were ringing this weekend for reality star Deelishis, 41, and Raymond Santana, 45, of the Exonerated Five. The lovebirds tied the knot this weekend. Despite this turbulent time of protests and riots after the death of George Floyd, the newlyweds had a beautiful day.

The Santanas said I do in a wedding ceremony in Duluth, Georgia in front of family and friends yesterday (June 6). Other reality stars like Real Housewives of Atlanta’s guest star Shamea Morton and Black Ink Crew’s Donna Lombardi were in attendance but RHOA’s Kandi Burruss was a special guest. The former Xscape member was one Deelishis’ bridemaids. Since she was the one that introduced her to her now husband, it was only right she be a member of the bridal party.

“Shout out my girl Kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future,” Santana wrote on Instagram in January. “I never got the chance to express my gratitude. So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party… the wife’s been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding?”

Burruss sent the couple a congratulatory message on Instagram.

“Congratulations [Raymond Santana] & [Deelishis]!!!!!,” she captioned a photo of her and the happy couple, “I’m so happy for y’all & I’m happy to say that I had a little something to do with this love connection!”

Their relationship didn’t get off the the smoothest start. They were both interested in each other, but when Santana was promoting his Ava DuVernay directed series, When They See Us about him confessing to a crime he didn’t commit as a teen, he was too busy for Deelishis.

“No woman wants to hear, ‘I’m busy.’ So I started dating somebody else,” she told V-103 about their early days. “Well, I had a friend anyway. I wasn’t ignoring him. I was already honored because I met him. I had conversation with Raymond Santana. I was good. So if it didn’t go anywhere else, there was no love lost. I still really liked him. But he was keeping in contact. And I think he noticed that I went on a date. I put a story in my Insta story. It just showed that I was out. So, instead of me getting a text saying, ‘I didn’t forget about you,’ I get a text saying, ‘Yo listen, I need to make good on this date that we supposed to have. And I want you to know that I was serious when I said that I want to go on this date, I just haven’t had the time.’ So, his text message was totally different than those drop-in texts.”

They two got engaged December 5th, 2019.