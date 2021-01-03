Zoe Kravitz Posts Cryptic Message After Divorce Announcement

After 18 months of marriage, Zoe Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman have hit splitsville. According to People, the couple filed for divorce on December 23, 2020.

Just after their divorce made headlines, the Big Little Lies star posted a cryptic message that may be signaling how she feels about her divorce from Glusman. She reposted a meme from an Instagram account named “SpirituallyCharged” which sent the message that the universe had helped Kravitz had empty her life of everything that served her no purpose. See the post below:

On the post in her Instagram story she simply said “mood.”

Kravitz and Glusman met in 2016 and married in 2018. Kravitz, 32, told British Vogue that when she met Glusman, she wasn’t looking for a relationship and that she was just looking to have some fun.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

By the looks of Glusman’s now-deleted one-year anniversary Instagram post, it seemed that their marriage had to weather a storm besides the COVID-19 pandemic.