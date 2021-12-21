MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma is about to put on female battle rappers in a major way. Dubbed Chrome 23, the Bronx, NYC native’s newly announced all-women battle rap league will allow vets in the underground scene to make some serious cash.

Remy recently explained during an interview with OTFMZ that Chrome 23 stands for “Chromosome 23” — the pair of X and Y chromosomes that determines a person’s sex as female.

The rap league’s first event will go down on Feb. 12, 2022, and be hosted by Remy herself.

Some of the emcees slated to perform at the cipher include 40 B.A.R.R.S, Ms. Hustle, Jaz the Rapper and more.

“The ladies [will] paid a minimum of $10,000,” for their respective participation in the rap league’s first event, reports All Hip Hop.

“I want all the women that have ever put their blood, sweat and tears into this, [they’ve] been doing this for years to get a chance to make some decent money,” the “Conceited” rapper said.

“Anyone that has anything negative to say or that feels like I’m trying to take somebody’s place or feels like I’m trying to step on somebody’s toes, y’all are more than welcome to donate to the cause,” Remy highlighted. “It’s costing me hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it out of my pocket and out of the favors that I’m calling in, so you’re welcome to come in and assist.”

“I’m not doing this because of me,” she added. “I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing. I’m rich, I really am.”

Remy noted that all the men she’s discussed C23 with have been supportive of the female rap league “one hundred and fifty percent.”

“They [the men] all feel the same way and they’re very, very supportive.” Remy said. When asked if men will ever compete via Chrome 23’s platform, she additionally noted: “It’s a female league but, ya know, the guys could come over. We’ll let them come over sometimes.”

Check out Remy’s interview with OTFMZ down below.

