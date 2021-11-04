MadameNoire Featured Video

The hip-hop femcee-filled soundtrack for Halle Berry’s upcoming Netflix film Brusied will drop on Nov. 19, featuring tracks from Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls, H.E.R. Young MA, Latto, Flo Milli and more.

“SURPRISE!” the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “Can’t wait for the world to finally experience my dream come true – the first all female Hip-hop project, the music of Bruised, featuring @iamcardib @saweetie @hermusicofficial @citygirls @youngma @flomillishit @latto777 and more! 🔥 these ladies killed it! Project drops Nov. 19.”

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

The film’s soundtrack will include six original songs, including Cardi B (“Bet It”), Saweetie (“Attitude”), City Girls (“Scared”), H.E.R. (“Automatic Woman”), Flo Milli (“Blast Off”) and Latto (“Tha Fuck”).

“The tracks by H.E.R. and City Girls, both prominently featured in critical moments of the film, are expected to get a considerable push as awards season continues to unfold,” Variety detailed. The first single, the track by the City Girls, drops on Nov. 5.

The soundtrack will be rounded out with songs by Young M.A. (“No Mercy”), Ambre (“Sweater”), Rapsody (“She Bad”), Big Bottle Wyanna (“Aye”), Baby Tate (“Dungarees”), Erica Banks (“On They Neck”), and Dream Doll (“Chacin”),.

Bruised serves as Berry’s directorial debut and both she and Cardi B are the film’s executive producers. Also starring in the lead role, Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who’s at a low point in life and filled with regret “years after her last fight,” according to a description shared underneath the sports drama’s trailer.

Despite everyone seemingly counting her out, Justice gets the chance to redeem herself and her reputation in the octagon — but things get complicated when “the son she gave up as an infant” comes back into her life.

Peep the trailer down below.