Once again, Blue Ivy has made history.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter just became the MTV Video Music Awards’ youngest winner ever. Although she wasn’t there to receive it in person, Blue won her award on Sept. 12, in the best cinematography category for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video, alongside her mother and musical collaborators Wizkid and SAINt JHN.

Blue, who can be heard singing the track’s chorus at both the beginning and end of the song, won a Grammy for her contribution to the track earlier this year — making her the second-youngest person to ever receive that award, respectively.

The song featured on The Lion King: The Gift, an album Beyoncé released in 2019, in accompaniment to Disney’s remake of the classic film which hit box offices that same year.

Featuring cameos from Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita N’yong’o and more, the anthem truly serves as a testament to the beauty, power, and resilience Brown skin girls share.

The cinematographers who helped bring the concept to life were Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez and Ryan Helfant.

Before being uploaded to YouTube in August 2020, the music video had only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé’s July 2020 project Black Is King.

This year’s competition for the best cinematography category is noteworthy and included the visuals for Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am,” the Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper’s “Holy,” Lady Gaga’s “911” and “Solar Power” by Lorde.

If you haven’t already, peep the “Brown Skin Girls'” visuals down below.