Queen Bey made the white Telfar bag and Christopher John Rogers pants she recently rocked go viral.

While it’s no surprise that everything she wears becomes highly coveted, fashions by both Telfar Clemens — the founder of the unisex clothing line Telfar — and Christopher John Rogers — the founder of his eponymous named clothing line, are known for being sought out by fashionistas all over the world. Just as importantly, fans were particularly excited to see Bey out and about in Brooklyn wearing the two brands since their founders are both Black CFDA award-winners.

On her personal account, Bey posted photos of herself in the outfit with hubby Jay-Z as the two seemingly enjoyed a casual day in the Brooklyn sunshine.

While fans were happy to see the iconic singer support the brands by publicly wearing them and bringing more attention to their designs, some were also worried that since the Queen Bee herself had them on, the pricing of Clemens and Rogers’ already high-end fashions would soar.

Lest to say, Telfar’s brand motto is “Not for You — For Everyone.”

Paper shared that the brand has no plans to put up its pricing now that its White Medium Shopping Bag has been spotted on Beyonce’s arm. While Christopher John Rogers didn’t say anything about whether prices would go up on the Floral Print Palazzo Trousers Beyonce wore, they’re currently unable to be found on the internet to be purchased.

He also did a recent collaboration with Target which is also sold out.

Rogers reposted a photo Beyonce shared and captioned, “Everyone’s undisputed queen, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, in her own Christopher John Rogers Collection 007 cotton twill floral trousers from Look 22, purchased from @bergdorfs.”